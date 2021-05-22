BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Receives $37.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BNP Paribas to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of BNP Paribas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of BNP Paribas stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $33.80. The stock had a trading volume of 118,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,366. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. BNP Paribas has a 1 year low of $15.41 and a 1 year high of $35.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.70.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. BNP Paribas’s payout ratio is 17.82%.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

