Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $0.80.

Several research firms recently commented on BDRBF. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen lowered shares of Bombardier from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bombardier in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bombardier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bombardier from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of BDRBF stock remained flat at $$0.76 on Monday. 570,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,515,106. Bombardier has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.52.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets business jets; designs and manufactures a portfolio of commercial aircraft in the 50- to 100-seat categories, including the CRJ550, CRJ700, CRJ900, and CRJ1000 regional jets; designs, develops, and manufactures aircraft structural components, such as engine nacelles, fuselages, and wings; and provides aftermarket component repair, overhaul, and other engineering services.

