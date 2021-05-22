Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.100-4.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.41 billion-$8.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.32 billion.Booz Allen Hamilton also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.10-4.30 EPS.
BAH stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,524,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,099. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.90. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $70.11 and a 52 week high of $100.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.
Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 21st. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.
Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.
