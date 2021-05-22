Boston Family Office LLC Cuts Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Boston Family Office LLC lowered its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 78,533 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 43,551 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 12.3% during the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 19,915 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 78,413 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Comcast by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 236,412 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,792,000 after buying an additional 44,400 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $55.08. 16,449,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,377,502. The firm has a market cap of $252.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $37.77 and a 1-year high of $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.54.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.