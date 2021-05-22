Boston Family Office LLC Decreases Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Boston Family Office LLC cut its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,072 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $8,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,365,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,698,000 after purchasing an additional 430,745 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.9% in the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,784,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,025,000 after purchasing an additional 124,312 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $385,851,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,008,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,294,000 after purchasing an additional 102,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,642,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,955,000 after purchasing an additional 94,075 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GIS traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,701,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,631,950. The company has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.37. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.92.

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $98,359.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,862.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,569,627.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,019.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,208 shares of company stock worth $4,436,830. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

