Boston Family Office LLC Increases Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Boston Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,340 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $13,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 277,920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $61,846,000 after acquiring an additional 14,334 shares during the last quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 1,205,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $268,238,000 after acquiring an additional 212,900 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $1.20 on Friday, hitting $222.58. 4,913,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,642,900. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $167.00 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.91.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $48,588.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $6,789,252.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 8,800 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,936,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,668,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,735 shares of company stock valued at $42,988,744. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.