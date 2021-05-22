Boston Financial Mangement LLC Boosts Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 146,083 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 2.3% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $52,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 240.0% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.65.

MA stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $367.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,708,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,202,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $375.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $350.80. The company has a market capitalization of $364.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.00, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $281.20 and a 52 week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $508,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,826,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

