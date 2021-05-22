Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $2.81 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,238 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.40. The stock had a trading volume of 40,243,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,358,932. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.02. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $42.95.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.26.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

