Boston Financial Mangement LLC Increases Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC owned 0.21% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $16,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SITE. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 179.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7,650.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE SITE traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $174.31. 355,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.74. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.29 and a 1 year high of $206.26. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.36 and a beta of 1.23.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.31 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 3,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total transaction of $795,745.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,117.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,865 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total value of $600,852.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,624.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,312 shares of company stock worth $8,339,331 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SITE shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist lifted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.89.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

