Boston Financial Mangement LLC Purchases 4,805 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,805 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $28,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 164,962 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,106,000 after purchasing an additional 13,666 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 48.4% in the first quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 61,260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,895,000 after buying an additional 19,990 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 311.6% during the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 955 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BDX stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $244.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,021,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,409. The stock has a market cap of $71.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $248.59 and a 200-day moving average of $247.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $219.50 and a 12 month high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.80.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

