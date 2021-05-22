Brighton Jones LLC Purchases 725 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 6.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,737,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,618,000 after buying an additional 341,613 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,734,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,648,000 after buying an additional 335,837 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 606.0% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 353,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,919,000 after buying an additional 303,000 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,881,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 383,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,090,000 after buying an additional 213,151 shares during the period.

VIG stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.58. 994,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,497,886. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.62. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $112.91 and a 1-year high of $158.07.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

