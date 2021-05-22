Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC trimmed its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 30.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,239 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $200,270.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,963.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,770,493 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Financial raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.40.

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,442,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,042,714. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.80. The company has a market capitalization of $149.71 billion, a PE ratio of -609.49, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $54.07 and a 52-week high of $67.92.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.