Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 7.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,725 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,968 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $16,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $398,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 988.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 13,868.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,572 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,467,000 after purchasing an additional 12,482 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $3.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $451.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,321,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,353. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $461.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $444.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $270.51 and a one year high of $495.14. The company has a market capitalization of $184.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.15.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total value of $2,788,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total value of $8,053,570.47. Insiders sold a total of 28,527 shares of company stock worth $13,472,688 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

