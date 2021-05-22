Brokerages Anticipate Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $149.75 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) will post sales of $149.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Insurance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $157.78 million and the lowest is $141.73 million. Heritage Insurance reported sales of $136.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will report full year sales of $610.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $603.41 million to $617.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $657.03 million, with estimates ranging from $646.14 million to $667.92 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Heritage Insurance.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.42). Heritage Insurance had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.57%.

HRTG stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.50. 89,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,389. Heritage Insurance has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $14.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average of $10.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRTG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,585,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,651,000 after buying an additional 202,118 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,219,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,358,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 35.6% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 749,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after buying an additional 196,689 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 1,114.9% during the first quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 595,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after buying an additional 546,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 535,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after buying an additional 18,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in Alabama, Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; and commercial residential insurance in Florida, New Jersey, and New York, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

