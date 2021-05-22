Brokerages Anticipate Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) to Post -$1.69 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) to report earnings per share of ($1.69) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.51). Sage Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($2.08) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($6.97) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.55) to ($6.22). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($5.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.98) to ($2.08). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sage Therapeutics.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 57.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.44) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Sage Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.87.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 68,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,977,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,500,000 after purchasing an additional 87,826 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 394,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,494,000 after purchasing an additional 86,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,846. Sage Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $34.37 and a 1 year high of $98.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.31.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sage Therapeutics (SAGE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.