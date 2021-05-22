Brokerages Anticipate Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.86 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) will announce $4.86 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Square’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.42 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.07 billion. Square posted sales of $1.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 153.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Square will report full year sales of $19.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.66 billion to $23.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $22.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.73 billion to $34.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Square.

Get Square alerts:

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.43.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded down $4.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $200.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,250,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,788,617. The stock has a market cap of $91.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 317.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Square has a one year low of $76.02 and a one year high of $283.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.83.

In other Square news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 16,671 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total transaction of $4,104,066.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,165,190.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.98, for a total transaction of $20,198,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,550,577 shares of company stock worth $360,915,913. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in Square during the first quarter worth $1,124,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 46.1% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Square by 54.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Square in the first quarter valued at about $25,240,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Square by 8.6% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 20,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. 64.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Square (SQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.