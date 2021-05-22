Brokerages Anticipate ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Posted by on May 22nd, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) will report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ZIOPHARM Oncology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.10). ZIOPHARM Oncology posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ZIOPHARM Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.41). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ZIOPHARM Oncology.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZIOP. Raymond James dropped their price target on ZIOPHARM Oncology from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.63.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,677,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,239,000 after purchasing an additional 116,872 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 101.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,262,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,945,000 after buying an additional 2,648,342 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 14.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,535,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,726,000 after buying an additional 446,956 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,419,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,577,000 after buying an additional 27,088 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 9.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 996,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after buying an additional 89,720 shares during the period. 48.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZIOPHARM Oncology stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.15. 854,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,390,197. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.31 and its 200-day moving average is $3.50. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $5.95. The stock has a market cap of $678.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.28.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies to treat patients with cancer. The company develops Sleeping Beauty platform, which is based on the non-viral genetic engineering of immune cells using a transposon/transposase system to engineer T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12 to stimulate expression of interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ZIOPHARM Oncology (ZIOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit