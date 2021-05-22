Brokerages Anticipate ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) will report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ZIOPHARM Oncology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.10). ZIOPHARM Oncology posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ZIOPHARM Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.41). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ZIOPHARM Oncology.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZIOP. Raymond James dropped their price target on ZIOPHARM Oncology from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.63.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,677,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,239,000 after purchasing an additional 116,872 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 101.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,262,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,945,000 after buying an additional 2,648,342 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 14.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,535,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,726,000 after buying an additional 446,956 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,419,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,577,000 after buying an additional 27,088 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 9.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 996,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after buying an additional 89,720 shares during the period. 48.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZIOPHARM Oncology stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.15. 854,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,390,197. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.31 and its 200-day moving average is $3.50. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $5.95. The stock has a market cap of $678.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.28.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies to treat patients with cancer. The company develops Sleeping Beauty platform, which is based on the non-viral genetic engineering of immune cells using a transposon/transposase system to engineer T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12 to stimulate expression of interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

