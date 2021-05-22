Brokerages Expect Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Will Announce Earnings of $4.36 Per Share

Posted by on May 22nd, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) will post $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.77 and the lowest is $3.93. Asbury Automotive Group posted earnings of $2.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 73%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full-year earnings of $16.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.25 to $18.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $16.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.07 to $17.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Asbury Automotive Group.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 4.25%. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABG. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.89.

In other news, SVP George A. Villasana sold 4,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.19, for a total transaction of $773,723.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,335.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000.

NYSE ABG traded up $3.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $197.30. The stock had a trading volume of 134,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,399. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $203.28 and a 200 day moving average of $165.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.72. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $88.74 and a 52-week high of $222.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

