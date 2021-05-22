Brokerages Expect EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) to Post $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) will announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for EXFO’s earnings. EXFO reported earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th.

On average, analysts expect that EXFO will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover EXFO.

Get EXFO alerts:

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). EXFO had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $69.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.95 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXFO. National Bankshares raised their price objective on EXFO from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of EXFO in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EXFO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of EXFO in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. EXFO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.39.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in EXFO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of EXFO during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of EXFO during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in EXFO by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EXFO during the 1st quarter valued at about $527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

EXFO stock opened at $3.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EXFO has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $4.69. The company has a market capitalization of $211.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.55 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.65.

EXFO Company Profile

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EXFO (EXFO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EXFO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXFO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.