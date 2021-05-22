Brokerages Expect Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) to Post -$0.38 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) to report ($0.38) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Magenta Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the lowest is ($0.45). Magenta Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($1.33). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($1.42). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Magenta Therapeutics.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MGTA shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGTA opened at $11.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.68 million, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 2.46. Magenta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.03 and a twelve month high of $14.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.71.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 133,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,801,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,124,000 after purchasing an additional 34,038 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 18,888 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 59.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. The company is developing C100 and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent prophylaxis of graft-versus-host diseases.

