Brokerages Expect Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.85 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) will announce sales of $2.85 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $3.13 billion. Thor Industries reported sales of $1.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full year sales of $11.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.91 billion to $11.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $11.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.82 billion to $12.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.00.

Shares of Thor Industries stock traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $119.31. The company had a trading volume of 541,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,909. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Thor Industries has a 1-year low of $78.64 and a 1-year high of $152.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is presently 34.60%.

In related news, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 4,532 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.61, for a total value of $619,116.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,942,261.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $284,439.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,534,219.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,659,190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $627,780,000 after purchasing an additional 170,905 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,657,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $627,568,000 after purchasing an additional 868,264 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,072,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $144,521,000 after purchasing an additional 239,151 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,196,000 after purchasing an additional 308,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 828,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,060,000 after purchasing an additional 53,925 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

