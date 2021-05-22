Brokerages Set Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) PT at $81.86

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.86.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Bunge in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

In related news, Director Bernardo Hees acquired 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.32 per share, for a total transaction of $507,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,549. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Raul Padilla sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $133,501.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,823.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 282,231 shares of company stock valued at $22,657,291 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Bunge in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Bunge in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bunge in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Bunge by 352.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BG traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,194,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,223. Bunge has a 52 week low of $34.57 and a 52 week high of $92.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.66 and its 200-day moving average is $72.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.70.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bunge will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

