Brokerages Set Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Target Price at $9.68

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.68.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 12,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 104.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 69,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 52,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 44.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CVE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.81. The company had a trading volume of 7,595,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,865,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.66. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $8.57. The firm has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.89 and a beta of 3.21.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 6.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0144 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

