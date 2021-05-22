Brokerages Set Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Target Price at $167.29

Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $167.29.

PRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist increased their price objective on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total transaction of $482,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,801 shares in the company, valued at $11,552,780.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 8,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.98, for a total value of $1,303,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,805.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at $51,584,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Primerica by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 412,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,297,000 after buying an additional 222,637 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Primerica by 178.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 346,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,413,000 after buying an additional 222,042 shares in the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC raised its stake in Primerica by 13.1% in the first quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,888,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,171,000 after buying an additional 218,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL acquired a new stake in Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at $25,080,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRI traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.33. The company had a trading volume of 112,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,439. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.45. Primerica has a twelve month low of $107.51 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.50.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $636.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.81 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 17.66%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Primerica will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

