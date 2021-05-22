Brokerages Set Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Price Target at C$27.90

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$27.90.

A number of research firms have issued reports on REAL. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Real Matters in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Real Matters from C$30.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. ATB Capital upped their target price on Real Matters from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Real Matters to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Real Matters to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

REAL stock traded down C$0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching C$16.57. 258,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,366. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.03. Real Matters has a 52-week low of C$13.87 and a 52-week high of C$33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 33.34.

In related news, Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.81, for a total value of C$47,441.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,710,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$42,861,741.54. Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $447,789 in the last three months.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

