Brokerages Set Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Price Target at $20.00

Shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Root in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Root in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Root from $23.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Root in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Root from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

In other news, CTO Daniel Manges sold 213,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $2,355,710.19. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $4,105,186.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Root during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Canal Insurance CO purchased a new position in Root in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Root in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. STA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Root in the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Root during the 1st quarter worth $193,000.

Shares of ROOT traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.14. 1,080,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,030,724. Root has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $29.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.69.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $50.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Root will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

