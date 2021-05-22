Brokerages Set Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) PT at $70.63

Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.63.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Renaissance Capital raised shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Yandex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Yandex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Yandex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:YNDX traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.89. 1,104,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,922,199. Yandex has a fifty-two week low of $39.46 and a fifty-two week high of $74.32. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.86. The firm has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 190.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.27. Yandex had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $969.20 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Yandex will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Yandex by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Yandex by 6,530.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 663 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Yandex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Yandex by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Yandex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

About Yandex

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

