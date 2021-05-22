BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target Increased to C$125.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its price target upped by National Bankshares from C$123.00 to C$125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DOO. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on BRP to C$125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC raised their price objective on BRP from C$100.00 to C$117.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on BRP from C$74.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. TD Securities lifted their target price on BRP from C$105.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on BRP in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a C$136.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. BRP has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$114.22.

DOO opened at C$98.20 on Tuesday. BRP has a 52 week low of C$43.25 and a 52 week high of C$119.68. The stock has a market cap of C$8.24 billion and a PE ratio of 23.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$110.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$91.98.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C$1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.63 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.74 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that BRP will post 7.8945087 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.68%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

