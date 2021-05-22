Bytecoin Price Reaches $0.0005 (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded down 18% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 22nd. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $91.22 million and $304,663.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded down 37.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $239.49 or 0.00627795 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000357 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Bytecoin

Bytecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

