Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) PT Raised to $41.00

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) had its price target upped by research analysts at Roth Capital from $34.00 to $41.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ELY. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen cut shares of Callaway Golf from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.42.

Shares of Callaway Golf stock opened at $33.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.49. Callaway Golf has a one year low of $14.42 and a one year high of $35.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.51. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.17 and a beta of 2.16.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Callaway Golf news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,696 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total value of $58,902.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,419 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian P. Lynch sold 77,206 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $2,663,607.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Callaway Golf by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,942,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,701,000 after buying an additional 539,698 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Callaway Golf by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,646,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,834 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Callaway Golf by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,760,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,520 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Callaway Golf by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,684,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,056,000 after purchasing an additional 409,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Callaway Golf by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,652,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,213,000 after purchasing an additional 192,277 shares in the last quarter.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

