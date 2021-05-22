Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Purchases 57,859 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 858.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,859 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 214.8% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 77,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 52,614 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 25,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 9,574 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 31,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 104,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

EEM traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.14. 39,111,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,844,696. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.88 and its 200 day moving average is $53.33. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.31 and a one year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

