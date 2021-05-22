Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Sells 72,853 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 72,853 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 11,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 19,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 21,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFA traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.03. The company had a trading volume of 26,751,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,883,856. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.58 and a 12 month high of $80.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.25.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

