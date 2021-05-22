Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Given New C$131.00 Price Target at CSFB

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price target boosted by research analysts at CSFB from C$123.00 to C$131.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CM. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$124.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$139.00 to C$144.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$139.32.

Shares of TSE:CM opened at C$135.35 on Thursday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of C$81.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$135.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$127.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$117.09. The company has a market cap of C$60.62 billion and a PE ratio of 14.80.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.79 by C$0.79. The business had revenue of C$4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.84 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 12.9080352 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Capatides sold 37,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.49, for a total transaction of C$4,481,291.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,611,345.51. Also, Director Katharine Berghuis Stevenson bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$124.20 per share, with a total value of C$49,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,818,470.60. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,895 shares of company stock valued at $7,433,702.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

