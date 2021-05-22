Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Given New C$37.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial to C$37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Western Bank’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank to C$37.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of Canadian Western Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their target price for the company from C$33.50 to C$35.50 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Western Bank has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$36.17.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

TSE CWB opened at C$36.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$33.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.99. The stock has a market cap of C$3.20 billion and a PE ratio of 12.50. Canadian Western Bank has a 52-week low of C$20.06 and a 52-week high of C$36.89.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$245.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$235.83 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.5001324 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,000 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.01, for a total transaction of C$70,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$640,647.99.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

See Also: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.