Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) – Cormark increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Western Bank in a report released on Tuesday, May 18th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.70.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$245.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$235.83 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CWB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities increased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James cut Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$33.50 to C$35.50 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank raised Canadian Western Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$36.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Canadian Western Bank to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$36.17.

Shares of Canadian Western Bank stock opened at C$36.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$33.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$30.99. Canadian Western Bank has a 12 month low of C$20.06 and a 12 month high of C$36.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.50.

In related news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.01, for a total value of C$70,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,299 shares in the company, valued at C$640,647.99.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

