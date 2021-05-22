Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) – Cormark increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Western Bank in a report released on Tuesday, May 18th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.70.
Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$245.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$235.83 million.
Shares of Canadian Western Bank stock opened at C$36.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$33.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$30.99. Canadian Western Bank has a 12 month low of C$20.06 and a 12 month high of C$36.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.50.
In related news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.01, for a total value of C$70,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,299 shares in the company, valued at C$640,647.99.
About Canadian Western Bank
Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.
Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.