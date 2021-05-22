Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Price Target Raised to C$11.00

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CFX. TD Securities increased their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Canfor Pulp Products from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James set a C$14.50 target price on Canfor Pulp Products and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, CIBC reissued a neutral rating and set a C$11.00 target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$12.00.

Shares of TSE CFX opened at C$8.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.27. Canfor Pulp Products has a one year low of C$4.41 and a one year high of C$11.06. The firm has a market cap of C$582.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.73.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.19) by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$237.80 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canfor Pulp Products will post 1.2286423 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

