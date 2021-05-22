Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) in a research note published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock.

TSHA has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Taysha Gene Therapies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Taysha Gene Therapies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.93.

TSHA opened at $21.63 on Wednesday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $33.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.50.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.33). As a group, research analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul B. Manning bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.98 per share, with a total value of $251,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the first quarter worth about $248,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

