Carbon 24 Hour Volume Reaches $144,987.00 (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded down 14.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 22nd. One Carbon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000496 BTC on popular exchanges. Carbon has a market cap of $4.98 million and approximately $144,987.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Carbon has traded down 43.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Carbon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00058544 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.84 or 0.00375725 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.35 or 0.00189013 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003782 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $312.22 or 0.00827049 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Carbon

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,559,108 coins. The official website for Carbon is crbn.io . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio

Carbon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carbon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.