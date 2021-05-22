Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $197.68

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$197.68 and traded as low as C$181.95. Cargojet shares last traded at C$185.33, with a volume of 67,162 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CJT shares. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Cargojet to C$226.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Cargojet from C$231.00 to C$226.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$245.00 target price on shares of Cargojet in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on Cargojet from C$225.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$247.08.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 855.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$178.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$197.49.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.89 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$187.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$175.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cargojet Inc. will post 5.8800001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from Cargojet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Cargojet’s payout ratio is currently 449.53%.

Cargojet Company Profile (TSE:CJT)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

