CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert Sells 13,994 Shares

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $388,613.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,143,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,767,019.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $392,111.88.

On Monday, May 10th, Langley Steinert sold 13,995 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $387,941.40.

On Friday, May 7th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $373,779.74.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Langley Steinert sold 83 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $2,075.83.

On Thursday, April 29th, Langley Steinert sold 25,272 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $637,107.12.

On Monday, April 26th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $361,465.02.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $353,348.50.

On Monday, April 19th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $351,109.46.

Shares of CARG stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $28.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,159,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,259. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.55. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.92. CarGurus, Inc. has a one year low of $19.24 and a one year high of $36.54.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.17 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in CarGurus by 24.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 18,225 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the first quarter worth about $296,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

CARG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on CarGurus from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on CarGurus in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.36.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

