Carry Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.67 Million (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 28.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 22nd. Over the last seven days, Carry has traded 28.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Carry has a total market cap of $81.70 million and $8.67 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carry coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00039691 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00036730 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 97.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 48.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000182 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Carry Profile

Carry (CRYPTO:CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 9,670,361,980 coins and its circulating supply is 8,326,811,258 coins. The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Carry Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

