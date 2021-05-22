CCM Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 97,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,947 shares during the quarter. The J. M. Smucker makes up 1.7% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $12,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 26,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 2.8% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SJM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

The J. M. Smucker stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.51. The company had a trading volume of 817,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,336. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.83. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $101.89 and a 1-year high of $139.57. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.26.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $201,298.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,530.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $29,508.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,951.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,975 shares of company stock valued at $377,843 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

