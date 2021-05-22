CCM Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 930 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Security National Trust Co. lifted its position in Amgen by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 10,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.6% during the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its holdings in Amgen by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 10,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total transaction of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,098.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $231,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,861.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,320 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.86.

AMGN stock traded down $0.92 on Friday, hitting $251.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,177,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,977,309. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The stock has a market cap of $144.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.41.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

