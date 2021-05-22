CCM Investment Advisers LLC Has $11.57 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,769 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $11,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,960,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,090,100,000 after acquiring an additional 77,629 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $964,912,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,152,434 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $829,977,000 after acquiring an additional 32,967 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $691,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,912 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in CVS Health by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,123,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $623,168,000 after buying an additional 296,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $9,414,334.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,414,334. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $392,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,331 shares in the company, valued at $9,226,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 707,743 shares of company stock worth $54,520,885 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.82.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,361,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,499,768. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $90.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.07. The company has a market cap of $118.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

