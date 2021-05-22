CCM Investment Advisers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,447 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Jabil comprises approximately 1.9% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. CCM Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Jabil worth $13,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Jabil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Jabil during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Jabil by 772.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 15,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $712,950.00. Also, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $27,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 147,280 shares of company stock valued at $7,658,692. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

JBL traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.34. 571,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.88 and a 1 year high of $55.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JBL shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Jabil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.56.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

