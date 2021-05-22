CCM Investment Advisers LLC Sells 7,244 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,244 shares during the period. Lam Research makes up approximately 2.7% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $19,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,731,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,123,397,000 after purchasing an additional 940,594 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Lam Research by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,162,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,438,054,000 after acquiring an additional 702,353 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,619,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $764,882,000 after purchasing an additional 39,459 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $728,936,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $658,961,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LRCX traded down $12.62 on Friday, reaching $614.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,474,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,130. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $257.63 and a 1 year high of $669.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $627.61 and its 200 day moving average is $539.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $87.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.27.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. The business’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LRCX. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $663.41.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total value of $2,774,595.65. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

