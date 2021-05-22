CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OTGLY shares. AlphaValue downgraded shares of CD Projekt to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CD Projekt from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Get CD Projekt alerts:

OTCMKTS:OTGLY traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.83. 15,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,532. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.64 and a 200 day moving average of $17.62. CD Projekt has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $32.45.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for CD Projekt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CD Projekt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.