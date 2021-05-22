Centaur (CNTR) Price Reaches $0.0051

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 22nd. One Centaur coin can currently be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Centaur has traded down 46.7% against the US dollar. Centaur has a total market capitalization of $6.46 million and approximately $753,982.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00063520 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003222 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00018729 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $343.43 or 0.00910477 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00090070 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC.

About Centaur

Centaur (CRYPTO:CNTR) is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,276,208,333 coins. Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance . Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur . Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Centaur Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

