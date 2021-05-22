Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) PT Raised to C$11.25

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$11.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$10.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$8.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “top pick” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$24.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Centerra Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.63.

Centerra Gold stock opened at C$9.84 on Thursday. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of C$8.21 and a 1 year high of C$19.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.82 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.70. The company has a market cap of C$2.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 5.12.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$504.15 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 2.5299998 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 70,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.40, for a total value of C$873,282.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,034 shares in the company, valued at C$546,021.60. Also, Director Sheryl Pressler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total transaction of C$52,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,968 shares in the company, valued at C$540,777.60. Insiders sold 76,575 shares of company stock valued at $954,449 over the last 90 days.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

