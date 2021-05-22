Centric Cash Achieves Market Cap of $2.13 Million (CNS)

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. Centric Cash has a total market cap of $2.13 million and $387,981.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Centric Cash has traded down 50.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Centric Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Centric Cash Profile

Centric Cash (CNS) is a coin. Centric Cash’s total supply is 3,292,080,287 coins. The Reddit community for Centric Cash is https://reddit.com/r/joincentric . Centric Cash’s official Twitter account is @CentricRise and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centric Cash’s official website is www.joincentric.com

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Centric Cash Coin Trading

